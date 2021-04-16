Live

Watch CBSN Live

Investing in college dropouts with big ideas

A select group of whiz kids seems to be thriving despite having dropped out of college. These young people are working on the next big high-tech-idea, and they've got the backing of a Silicon Valley billionaire. John Blackstone reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.