Investigators believe at least some parts of Russian dossier on Trump are true, sources say Investigators are vetting the accuracy of a 35-page dossier compiled by a former British spy that alleges the Russians had compromising information on President Trump. Sources familiar with the investigation say that while some of the details may never be confirmed, there is increasing confidence that some aspects of the dossier are true. CBS News Justice & Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with the latest.