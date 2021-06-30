Florida officials call for grand jury investigation of Surfside building collapse Florida officials have vowed to launch a grand jury investigation into what caused the collapse of a condo building in Surfside, and Miami-Dade County says it will audit the building's recertification process in an effort to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Glenn Corbett, an associate professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who is also technical editor and columnist for Fire Engineering Magazine and formerly served as a member of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee, joined CBSN to discuss the ongoing investigations into the cause of the deadly collapse.