Investigation reveals new details behind Marine killings There is new cell phone video of the deadly shooting executed by alleged gunman Mohommod Yoousuff Abdulazeez. He opened fire in two locations, killing four marines and wounding a U.S. Navy sailor and local police officer. He was eventually killed in a shootout with police, but investigators still have to address several unanswered questions. Why did he do it, and was he connected to any terrorists groups? Julianna Goldman reports on the latest developments.