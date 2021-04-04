Live

Investigation finds 9,000 ignored rape kits

"There is disturbing new evidence of a backlog in rape investigations across the U.S. There are more than 9,000 rape kits sitting in crime labs, waiting to be tested. Ilse Knecht, of the Joyful Heart Foundation talks to CBSN's Elaine Quijano. "
