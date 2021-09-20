Investigation continues after body believed to be missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is found Officials said Sunday they have found a body “consistent with the description” of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petitio. A manhunt is currently underway for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who vanished from his family home in North Port, Florida, after returning from the road trip without Petito. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn reports on the latest, and law enforcement analyst James A. Gagliano joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the investigation.