Live

Watch CBSN Live

Investigating the death of Bethany Deaton

"48 Hours" correspondent Troy Roberts on the unusual scene of Bethany Deaton’s death, and why investigators struggled to determine if it was suicide or murder. For more on the case, watch "Fall from Grace," Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.