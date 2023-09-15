Watch CBS News

Into the Streets | Sunday on 60 Minutes

60 MINUTES’ Lesley Stahl reports from Israel on Brothers and Sisters in Arms – a group of military reservists, including commando soldiers and pilots, who are at the forefront of the huge rallies in the country.
