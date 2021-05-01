Live

Interview with winners of "Amazing Race"

The Amazing Race on CBS wrapped up its 29th season Thursday, crowning two new winners, Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi. The two were paired up as perfect strangers. CBSN's Erica Pitzi spoke to them about their win and experience together.
