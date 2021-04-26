Sign Up For Newsletters

Photos: Red carpet arrivals at the 93rd Academy Awards

Group marches in NYC to support Asian man brutally attacked

Airline bans senator for her "continued refusal" to follow mask rules

Alexey Navalny's wife says her imprisoned husband "has already won"

"60 Minutes" interviews the prosecutors of Derek Chauvin

Senators propose legislation to boost safety of vehicle seats

Historic moments at Oscars as "Nomadland" takes top honors

Unlike Democratic senators Cory Booker and John Lewis, GOP senator Jim Inhofe supports Alabama Republican Jeff Sessions, President-elect Trump's pick for Attorney General. Inhofe joined CBSN to discuss his perspective.

Interview with Sen. Jim Inhofe Unlike Democratic senators Cory Booker and John Lewis, GOP senator Jim Inhofe supports Alabama Republican Jeff Sessions, President-elect Trump's pick for Attorney General. Inhofe joined CBSN to discuss his perspective.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On