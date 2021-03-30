Live

Watch CBSN Live

International spat over beauty queen selfie

There's a whole lot of drama at the Miss Universe pageant, all because of a selfie. As CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller report, Miss Lebanon has come under fire for smiling and standing next to Miss Israel.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.