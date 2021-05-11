Live

Watch CBSN Live

International Space Station crew returns to Earth

Two American astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth after spending nearly half a year aboard the International Space Station. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood spoke to CBSN as the crew parachuted down to land.
