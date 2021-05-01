Interfraternity CEO on hazing: "We encourage criminal charges" This year alone, schools including Penn State, Loyola University, University of Central Florida and the University of Arizona, have suspended fraternities after hazing allegations. Judson Horras, president and CEO of the North-American Interfraternity Conference, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the death of Penn State sophomore Timothy Piazza, the challenges of policing binge drinking at colleges, and the call by some for an end to fraternities on campuses.