Interest rate "lock-ins" leading to fewer available homes Data from FactSet shows existing homes and new homes are now selling for the same median price. Ten years ago, new home prices were on average $60,000 more expensive than existing homes. A big reason for that could be a lack of housing stock due to potential sellers hanging onto their homes thanks to lower interest rates on their mortgages. Sami Sparber, real estate reporter for Axios, joined CBS News to talk about the trend.