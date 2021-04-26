Live

Intelligence report on Russian hacking

A U.S. intelligence report says that Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an effort to disrupt the U.S. election and harm Hillary Clinton's candidacy. CBS News Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss.
