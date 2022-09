Insurance won't cover lifesaving medical device for 7-year-old boy A 7-year-old boy who was born with congenital heart defects may be at risk for sudden cardiac death while exercising. His doctor gave his parents a prescription for an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to have around when he plays sports. But the family's insurance company, Anthem, denied coverage for the prescription. CBS News' David Begnaud shares the family's story.