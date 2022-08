Instagram model Courtney Clenney charged with murder in boyfriend's death Social media model Courtney Clenney is being charged with second-degree murder over the April death of her boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Thursday. Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Watch part of the press conference announcing the charges here.