Instagram COO on app's huge growth, creating "technology for kindness" Instagram began as a digital photo app. Now, an estimated 800 million people use the social network every month, up from 500 million users in the summer of 2016. Chief Operating Officer Marne Levine is managing the expansion of the Facebook-owned company whose recent growth was largely driven by video. "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell spoke with Levine about the measures her business is taking to keep its platform safe for users.