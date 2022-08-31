Inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant amid fears of potential disaster Shelling at and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been ongoing, and U.N. inspectors are concerned about the potential of a nuclear disaster. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta spoke with some of those inspectors as they left Kyiv, and Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with BBC News' Hugo Bachega on CBS News about what the inspectors are looking for and what they'll face on their trip to the plant.