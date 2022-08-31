Watch CBS News

Inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant amid fears of potential disaster

Shelling at and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been ongoing, and U.N. inspectors are concerned about the potential of a nuclear disaster. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta spoke with some of those inspectors as they left Kyiv, and Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with BBC News' Hugo Bachega on CBS News about what the inspectors are looking for and what they'll face on their trip to the plant.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.