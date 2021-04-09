Insider trading probe launched on DraftKings, FanDuel DraftKings and FanDuel are scrambling to reassure customers and prosecutors in the wake of a scandal compared to insider trading. On Wednesday, the companies banned employees from playing in daily contests for money. They're also bringing in high-powered legal help after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman demanded answers. Schneiderman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the investigation into the biggest names in U.S. daily fantasy sports.