Live

Watch CBSN Live

Insider trading probe launched on DraftKings, FanDuel

DraftKings and FanDuel are scrambling to reassure customers and prosecutors in the wake of a scandal compared to insider trading. On Wednesday, the companies banned employees from playing in daily contests for money. They're also bringing in high-powered legal help after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman demanded answers. Schneiderman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the investigation into the biggest names in U.S. daily fantasy sports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.