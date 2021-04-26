Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside Washington D.C.'s legendary 9:30 Club

Washington has long been home to incredible music. But for the past 35 years, one concert venue has been the heart of Washington D.C.'s live music scene: the 9:30 Club. Anthony Mason takes you on a tour of the legendary venue.
