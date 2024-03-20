Watch CBS News

Inside Trump-backed Bernie Moreno's GOP Senate primary win

CBS News projects Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno will win Ohio's Senate Republican primary, setting up a November battle with incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. CBS News campaign reporter Shawna Mizelle has more.
