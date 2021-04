Inside the world of Jingle Punks music agency You don’t know their names, but chances are you’ve heard their songs – on everything from a Meow Mix commercial, to an episode of “Real Housewives,” or the theme of “Pawn Stars.” Jingle Punks is the world’s top commercial music publishing organization and has been composing, playing, distributing, and licensing music for the past seven years. David Begnaud will take us inside the operation to see how these jingles are created.