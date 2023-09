Inside the violence in Sudan, as UNHCR appeals for $1 billion to help refugees The United Nations Refugee Agency is making an appeal for $1 billion to help people who are fleeing the violence in Sudan. Violence broke out earlier this year when tensions exploded between the military and a paramilitary group for control of the country. The co-founders of the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network, Pastor Bob Roberts and Imam Mohamed Magid, joined CBS News to discuss the situation in the country.