Inside the struggles of America's caregivers About 53 million people in the U.S. are unpaid caregivers, and many of them are simultaneously raising young kids and taking care of a parent, earning them the title "Sandwich Generation." CBS News contributor Lisa Ling, who is a member of this generation, recently shared her personal experience by taking us into her family home. She also introduced us to another family who faced the tough choice of placing their loved one in a nursing home. Today, she shares the story of a caregiver who is determined to keep her mom at home.