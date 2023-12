Inside the sold-out museum show on the life and times of Coco Chanel Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel is best known for her fashion house. After opening her first shop in 1910, Chanel would own one of the biggest fashion brands in the world and be credited for changing the way women shopped. Her personal life was one of massive contradictions, though, and now each detail of her journey is on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Holly Williams takes us inside the sold-out retrospective.