Inside the plan to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana In the United States, marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, despite being legal either recreationally or medicinally in 29 states. This gap in regulation is creating confusion for those operating legal cannabis businesses in the states where it is legal. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) introduced a comprehensive bill to regulate and tax marijuana to Congress last month. Rep. Blumenauer joined CBSN with Bill Piper, senior director of the Office of National Affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance, to talk about the bill -- and where American marijuana is headed next.