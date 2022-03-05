Watch CBS News

Inside "the most diverse square mile in America"

Over the last four decades, the city of Clarkston, Georgia, has hosted refugees from so many places it has become known as "the most diverse square mile in America." Dana Jacobson speaks to some refugees who call Clarkston home.
