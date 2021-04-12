Inside the making and selling of artisanal food trends The Mast Brothers’ high-end chocolate company was accused of using re-melted chocolate from another brand in some of its products. The brothers say they only did so in their early days and never lied to consumers. This has sparked a larger debate about so-called “artisanal” products and why consumers are willing to pay more for them. The Wall Street Journal’s advertising and marketing editor Suzanne Vranica joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the appeal of the craft foods craze.