Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside the making and selling of artisanal food trends

The Mast Brothers’ high-end chocolate company was accused of using re-melted chocolate from another brand in some of its products. The brothers say they only did so in their early days and never lied to consumers. This has sparked a larger debate about so-called “artisanal” products and why consumers are willing to pay more for them. The Wall Street Journal’s advertising and marketing editor Suzanne Vranica joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the appeal of the craft foods craze.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.