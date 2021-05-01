Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside the LAX airport terminal swaps

Los Angeles International Airport was the scene overnight of organized chaos. The world's fourth-busiest airport is undergoing massive swap of terminals. Fifteen airlines are relocating over three very busy nights. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.