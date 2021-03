Inside the craft beer revolution Over the past five years, the big beer conglomerates, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Miller-Coors, have decreased production by 10 percent. At the same time, craft beer is going through a renaissance. CBS News' Michelle Miller sat down with the co-founder of Brooklyn Brewery to discuss his new book "The Craft Beer Revolution: How a Band of Microbrewers is Transforming the World's Favorite Drink."