Inside the Assignment: CBS News crew faces surprising accusations while reporting in Russia In the process of reporting "Enemy of the State" for "CBSN: On Assignment," Ryan Chilcote learned that he and his crew had been secretly photographed with Alexei Navalny in Russia. One photo surfaced in an online post that suggested Chilcote's crew were U.S. government agents, working with Navalny. Chilcote explains what happened in this "Inside The Assignment."