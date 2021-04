Inside Sin City's plan to land professional sports teams Sin City is betting on a makeover. Las Vegas has long been the gambling capital of America, but now it wants to become a big-time sports town. Civic leaders hope to lure an NFL, NHL, NBA or major league baseball team to a metropolitan area of $2 million people once thought to be off limits to top-level pro sports. After decades of waiting, a decision could now come within days. Mark Albert reports.