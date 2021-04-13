Inside one of the world's most dangerous ski races The world's best skiers are gathered in Austria this weekend to take on the most challenging ski course on the planet -- one even the sport's best say they are simply happy to make it down in one piece. The documentary "STREIF: One Hell of a Ride" by Red Bull Media House takes an in-depth look at the notorious course that's been described as "two minutes of terror," and has produced triumph and tragedy in its over 70-year history. Nathaniel Vinton, author of "The Fall Line: How American Ski Racers Conquered on the Edge" joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the legendary race.