Inside one of the biggest U.S. terror cases Hillary Clinton is expected to testify next week before a House committee about the deadly attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, three years ago. The assault is also the focus of a federal trial in Washington. Ahmed Abu Khattala is charged with carrying out the attack, which killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. Yesterday he appeared in court for the first time since January. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the case.