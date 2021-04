Inside NYPD's massive security effort to protect Pope Francis and U.N. The Secret Service is leading the huge security operation, involving nearly 50 agencies. The largest of them is the New York City Police Department. Francis will be criss-crossing Manhattan, traveling from the U.N. to Ground Zero, among other places. Norah O’Donnell spoke with NYPD's police commissioner and the chief of counterterrorism about the unprecedented security surrounding the pontiff.