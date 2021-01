Inside NYC’s ornate new Penn Station train hall New York City’s Penn Station has been around for more than 100 years. The trains at Penn have never stopped running, but what’s above them has been built, destroyed, neglected and now born again. As of January 2021, the stunning new part of midtown Manhattan’s historic transit hub is open, carrying with it many of the longtime hopes, dreams and struggles that have defined a city as well as a nation. Jeff Glor takes a look.