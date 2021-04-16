Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside NOAA's Severe Storms Lab

The heart of America is bracing for what could be more rough weather this week. Conditions are ripe for some destructive storms. Manuel Bojorquez went to Norman, Oklahoma, the heart of Tornado Alley, to find out how experts track the storms.
