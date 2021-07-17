Live

Inside New York's new Legoland amusement park

New York's new Legoland amusement park is 500 acres and cost $500 million to build. Jamie Wax takes a look at the country's newest amusement park and sees how they managed to keep on building even during a pandemic.
