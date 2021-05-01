Live

Inside NASA's new Mars rover concept vehicle

NASA has successfully operated six unmanned landing craft and vehicles on the Martian surface since the first one landed there more than 40 years ago. CBS News' Omar Villafranca takes a look inside what a future, manned Mars rover might look like.
