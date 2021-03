Inside Bowe Bergdahl’s long road to recovery A team of specialists are preparing for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s eventual return to the U.S. The longest part of his recovery will happen at a military hospital in San Antonio, where the staff has rehearsed for Bergdahl’s arrival every six months since he was taken hostage. Manuel Bojorquez speaks with a former hostage who underwent a similar reintegration process.