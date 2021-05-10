Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside Amazon's gleaming new glass Spheres

When employees report to work at some brand new buildings on Amazon's Seattle campus next week, managers might be tempted to say "welcome to the jungle." CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas got a sneak peek.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.