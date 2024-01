Inside a U.S. Navy base protecting the Red Sea Troops stationed at a U.S. Navy base in Bahrain are tasked with protecting American assets and interests in the waters of the Middle East, including the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels have launched several attacks on shipping vessels since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell was given an exclusive look inside the secret operations center.