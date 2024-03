Inside a U.S. military cargo plane to airdrop food into Gaza CBS News' Ramy Inocencio takes us inside the C-130 U.S. military cargo plane that flew to the northern Gaza strip on Friday and airdropped ready-to-eat meals over a refugee camp. United Nations officials are warning that famine is imminent in the enclave. Other ally planes, including Egypt, Jordan, France and Belgium, were also making their own airdrops on the same day.