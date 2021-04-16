Inside a company creating mixed-reality technology Imagine playing an immersive video game where you are battling robot attackers right in your own living room, or shopping for sneakers from the comfort of your sofa, with realistic 3D images of the shoes floating right in front of you. It sounds like science fiction, but a new tech company, Magic Leap, is about to make it all real with a new technology called "mixed-reality" -- or MR for short. Wired Magazine senior staff writer Jessi Hempel got to sample MR technology at Magic Leap's South Florida headquarters. She joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss her experience, how the technology works and why it could be a game changer.