Innovative ways to support new moms The first six weeks following childbirth have been called the "fourth trimester," a time of stress that can have lasting physical and mental health implications for both moms and their newborns. But many believe the U.S. doesn't provide sufficient time or care for brand-new moms to adjust. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Dana Jacobson looks at the ways some are pushing for new attitudes towards this critical time of life, from luxury hotel stays to comedy.