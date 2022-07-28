Innovative technology is optimising the delivery of time-critical and life saving shipments. Airspace technology is a modern global logistics company that is revolutionising the transit sector through the use of proprietary algorithms and machine learning technology, to streamline innovative and sustainable solutions for time-critical Shipments. The company contributed heavily to the roll out of COVID-19 testing equipment and PPE, impacting approximately 244,943 lives through critical health care systems. Unmatched transparency on shipments is at the forefront of the company’s business model, their dedicated team of experts are committed to providing best-in-class customer service.