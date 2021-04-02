Live

Innocent man exonerated after 30 years in jail

After nearly 30 years on death row, an Alabama man has been released from prison and reunited with his family. Shortly after leaving prison, his emotions ranged from relief to rage. Jericka Duncan has more on the emotional story.
