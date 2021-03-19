Live

Watch CBSN Live

Injured owl gets feather transplant

A snowy owl is recovering at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center thanks to an innovative procedure to give him a feather transplant. The owl underwent the procedure after his flight feathers were burned. WCCO-TV's Bill Hudson reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.