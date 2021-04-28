Infrastructure's poor grades

Live

The American Society of Civil Engineers has given the nation's roads, railways, bridges and dams a grade of D+, and is calling for even more spending on infrastructure repair than the $1 trillion touted by President Trump. Kris Van Cleave reports.
